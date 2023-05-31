Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

You could get free food from Chipotle during the NBA finals

Chipotle is giving away free burritos during the NBA finals.
Chipotle is giving away free burritos during the NBA finals.(Chipotle)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Game one of the NBA finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets is Thursday night.

No matter which team wins, you could score free food.

Chipotle is giving away burritos for every three pointer a player makes in the finals. They’re calling it a “free pointer.”

Here’s how it works:

When a player makes a three point shot, Chipotle will tweet out a code.

The first 300 people who text the code to 888-222 will get a free entrée from Chipotle.

The restaurant said it will give up to 10,500 burritos away per game.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Main Event Laredo location
Laredo Police investigating alleged attempted kidnapping at local restaurant arcade
Webb County Sheriff’s Office investigating man’s death
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of vehicle burglary
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of vehicle burglary
Laredo Police investigating unresponsive individuals that were found inside vehicle
Laredo Police investigating unresponsive individuals that were found inside vehicle
Joel David Chavez and Gracy Espinoza
Jury selection pushed back for man accused of killing woman, unborn child

Latest News

File photo: Laredo Fire Department
City council approves salary increases for Laredo Fire Department
Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive for closing arguments in his second rape...
‘That ’70s Show’ star Danny Masterson found guilty of 2 counts of rape in retrial
This undated photo released by the Cassville Missouri Police Dept., shows a portrait of Dr....
Body of Missouri ER doctor found in Arkansas lake had apparent gunshot wound
Milton Elementary Students hit the computers this summer
Milton Elementary Students hit the computers this summer
FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks prior to signing the budget at a ceremony at a...
3 more GOP governors sending National Guard troops to US-Mexico border