CBP officers arrest homicide fugitive at Laredo Bridge(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A man on the run for a murder case out of Dallas County is caught several months later in Webb County.

27-year-old Jorge Cortez was arrested on Tuesday, May 30 at Bridge 1.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Cortez is accused of shooting a 51-year-old man in February 2023. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Customs officials say Cortez tried to enter through the pedestrian bridge, but they found he was wanted for the crime once they ran his information in the system.

He is currently at the county jail awaiting extradition.

