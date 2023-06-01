Jury selection near completion for former Border Patrol agent accused of killing woman and child

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The jury selection in the case involving a former Border Patrol agent accused of murder is nearing an end.

Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles is accused of killing Grizelda Hernandez and their one-year-old son back in April 2018.

The jury selection for the death penalty continued.

Thirteen of 16 jury members have been selected with the final three left to be chosen next week.

As the weeks piled up on jury selection, the Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz said it’s all part of the process.

“There was over 300 people that came to TAMIU, and because it is a capital murder case, the state is seeking death. It does require a bigger pool of people. That is why the process is taking as long as it is right now. We are interviewing the potential jurors individually,” said Alaniz.

The selection process resumes on Monday.

The trial is set to start on June 26 and it is estimated to be about three to four weeks long.

