Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Laredo Airport unveils additional Dallas flights, larger aircraft

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo passengers are getting major upgrades when they book their tickets to Dallas.

American Airlines is offering additional flights to Dallas in a larger aircraft. Passengers will be greeted with bigger overhead bins and more legroom.

The airport director, Gilberto Sanchez, said this investment is a sign of the area’s growing appeal. “This is just a testament to the faith that American Airlines has put in the Laredo airport while other cities and other airports are struggling to keep what they currently have. We are seeing an added frequency to our airport, a bigger and improved aircraft, so we’re very blessed with the work that we’re currently doing,” said Sanchez.

Dallas isn’t the only city with more options, Houston is getting a third flight in June 2023.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in north Laredo, police say
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in north Laredo, police say
File photo: Main Event Laredo location
Laredo Police investigating alleged attempted kidnapping at local restaurant arcade
Accident reported on Seymour Avenue
Accident reported on Seymour Avenue
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of vehicle burglary
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of vehicle burglary
Webb County Sheriff’s Office investigating man’s death

Latest News

New van for the Ladrillito Community Center
New van for the Ladrillito Community Center
Laredo Airport unveils additional Dallas flights, larger aircraft
Ricardo Javier Lopez named Laredo Officer of the Year
Ricardo Javier Lopez
Ricardo Javier Lopez named Laredo Officer of the Year