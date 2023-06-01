Laredo Airport unveils additional Dallas flights, larger aircraft

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo passengers are getting major upgrades when they book their tickets to Dallas.

American Airlines is offering additional flights to Dallas in a larger aircraft. Passengers will be greeted with bigger overhead bins and more legroom.

The airport director, Gilberto Sanchez, said this investment is a sign of the area’s growing appeal. “This is just a testament to the faith that American Airlines has put in the Laredo airport while other cities and other airports are struggling to keep what they currently have. We are seeing an added frequency to our airport, a bigger and improved aircraft, so we’re very blessed with the work that we’re currently doing,” said Sanchez.

Dallas isn’t the only city with more options, Houston is getting a third flight in June 2023.

