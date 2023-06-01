Shop Local
Laredo Crime Stoppers looking for man accused of theft

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Crime Stoppers needs your help finding a wanted man.

Esteban Ortiz is being accused of theft following an incident where Ortiz allegedly agreed to sell a tractor-trailer, got the victim to pay him half of the cost, which was $11,000, and then never gave the victim the tractor-trailer.

The victim filed a report with police in April 2023.

You can contact Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS or through the Crime Stoppers app. All calls will remain anonymous and a $1,000 cash reward is being offered.

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in north Laredo, police say
Accident reported on Seymour Avenue
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of vehicle burglary
Laredo Airport unveils additional Dallas flights, larger aircraft
