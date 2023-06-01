Laredo Crime Stoppers looking for man accused of theft

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Crime Stoppers needs your help finding a wanted man.

Esteban Ortiz is being accused of theft following an incident where Ortiz allegedly agreed to sell a tractor-trailer, got the victim to pay him half of the cost, which was $11,000, and then never gave the victim the tractor-trailer.

The victim filed a report with police in April 2023.

You can contact Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS or through the Crime Stoppers app. All calls will remain anonymous and a $1,000 cash reward is being offered.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.