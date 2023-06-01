Laredo Health Dept. takes ‘Inclusive provider and stakeholder’ pledge

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Health Department has launched an initiative that aims to promote inclusiveness and address the needs of individuals with disabilities.

On Thursday morning, City of Laredo officials and local organizations took the Inclusive Provider and Stakeholder Pledge.

By taking part in this campaign, organizations and business leaders pledge to undergo a series of trainings and implement best practices that foster inclusion.

Businesses who successfully take the pledge with the health department will receive a bronze level certificate and work their way up to a gold level certificate that they can display on their business.

District Seven Councilmember Vanessa Perez believes this campaign will provide job opportunities to more people in our community.

“It’s important that we recognize the strengths that everybody brings to the table, and we help foster those,” said Perez. “We need to provide for those, everyone in the community equally, so everybody deserves an opportunity to have a great quality of life and be understood and be accepted and included and considered and that’s all we’re asking is just to be inclusive and understanding and compassionate to everybody in the community.”

Perez said this initiative was a collaboration between the autism coalition, the blue-ribbon committee, and the City of Laredo Health Department.

Businesses who would like to take the pledge can contact the Laredo Health Department at (956) 795-4900.

