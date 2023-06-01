Shop Local
Man arrested for alleged human smuggling attempt

DPS human smuggling bust
DPS human smuggling bust(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A 20-year-old man is arrested for his alleged role in a human smuggling attempt.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening at around 6 p.m. near Cielito Lindo and Highway 83.

Viewer video shows a gray pick-up truck surrounded by several DPS units.

According to a spokesperson with DPS, there were four undocumented immigrants in the vehicle and the driver, Roberto Flores, 20, reportedly had warrants against him.

Flores was charged with human smuggling and the immigrants were turned over to Border Patrol.

