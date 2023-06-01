Man taken to hospital after motorcycle accident on I-35

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man was taken to the hospital after an accident involving a motorcycle.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Thursday, June 1, Laredo police responded to an accident at Mile Marker 13 on the southbound lanes of I-35. Once officers got there, they found the driver, a 23-year-old man, with injuries.

Early investigation reports from police have found the driver lost control of the motorcycle and crashed. He was taken to the hospital after emergency responders determined he did not any life-threatening injuries.

