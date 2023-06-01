Shop Local
New van for the Ladrillito Community Center

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Ladrillito Community Center has a new van.

The 2023 Ford Transit has a capacity of 15 passengers and is the first form of transportation of its kind for them. The community center in west Laredo has about 20 people who participate in their recreational activities, which makes this van handy when it comes to those people being able to get around.

