Slight Shower Chance This Weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Desert air continues to reside above our humid gulf air. This acts as a lid on clouds growing tall, and will continue to do so on Friday. Clouds do develop near the top of the gulf air, but they do not grow into tall rain clouds. The desert air will begin to retreat to the south by the weekend, and weak ripples in the upper level wind flow arriving from the west may be sufficient to pop up scattered showers. Slight chance.

