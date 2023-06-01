TEA takes over Houston I.S.D.

HOUSTON, TX. (KGNS) - The Texas Education Agency officially took over the Houston Independent School District.

The TEA also announces the appointment of the nine-member board of managers for Houston I.S.D. and the selection of a new superintendent.

The Texas Tribune reports the high school received a failing accountability grade from the agency for five years in a row.

It reached that threshold in 2019, but a court injunction had delayed any action from the TEA until this year.

TEA Commissioner named Mike Miles as the new superintendent of Houston ISD.

According to a news release, Superintendent Miles began working on Thursday under a 21-day interim contract until he receives formal approval from the board of managers.

