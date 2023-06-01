Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

TEA takes over Houston I.S.D.

By CNN
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, TX. (KGNS) - The Texas Education Agency officially took over the Houston Independent School District.

The TEA also announces the appointment of the nine-member board of managers for Houston I.S.D. and the selection of a new superintendent.

The Texas Tribune reports the high school received a failing accountability grade from the agency for five years in a row.

It reached that threshold in 2019, but a court injunction had delayed any action from the TEA until this year.

TEA Commissioner named Mike Miles as the new superintendent of Houston ISD.

According to a news release, Superintendent Miles began working on Thursday under a 21-day interim contract until he receives formal approval from the board of managers.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in north Laredo, police say
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in north Laredo, police say
File photo: Main Event Laredo location
Laredo Police investigating alleged attempted kidnapping at local restaurant arcade
Accident reported on Seymour Avenue
Accident reported on Seymour Avenue
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of vehicle burglary
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of vehicle burglary
Webb County Sheriff’s Office investigating man’s death

Latest News

Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Slight Shower Chance This Weekend
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
TEA takes over Houston I.S.D.
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Jury selection near completion for former Border Patrol agent accused of killing woman and child