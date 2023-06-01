Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Video shows traffic halted at Laredo bridge

Traffic temporarily halted at Laredo port of entry
Traffic temporarily halted at Laredo port of entry(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - At around 7p.m. on Thursday, June 1, the Gateway to the Americas pedestrian bridge on the United States side and the Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection (SENTRI) were suddenly closed without any official explanation. With traffic cones blocking the bridge’s entrance, a growing crowd of individuals has gathered, waiting for a way to cross the international border.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the agency responsible for overseeing border crossings, has not given an official reason behind the closure and no estimated timeline has been provided.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in north Laredo, police say
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in north Laredo, police say
File photo: Main Event Laredo location
Laredo Police investigating alleged attempted kidnapping at local restaurant arcade
Accident reported on Seymour Avenue
Accident reported on Seymour Avenue
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of vehicle burglary
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of vehicle burglary
Webb County Sheriff’s Office investigating man’s death

Latest News

Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Slight Shower Chance This Weekend
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
New van for the Ladrillito Community Center
Jury selection near completion for former Border Patrol agent accused of killing woman and child