Video shows traffic halted at Laredo bridge

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - At around 7p.m. on Thursday, June 1, the Gateway to the Americas pedestrian bridge on the United States side and the Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection (SENTRI) were suddenly closed without any official explanation. With traffic cones blocking the bridge’s entrance, a growing crowd of individuals has gathered, waiting for a way to cross the international border.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the agency responsible for overseeing border crossings, has not given an official reason behind the closure and no estimated timeline has been provided.

