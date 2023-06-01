Warm to hot
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning warm and partly sunny in the 70s with temps going up in the afternoon.
Today partly to mostly sunny and humid , by 1pm temperatures are expected to be in the 90s.
Warm, muggy and breezy night with partly cloudy skies a low of 76.
Quiet weather for the next days with hot and humid conditions, highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.
A slight chance of showers and storm are possible Saturday night into Sunday .
