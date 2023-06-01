Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Warm to hot

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning warm and partly sunny in the 70s with temps going up in the afternoon.

Today partly to mostly sunny and humid , by 1pm temperatures are expected to be in the 90s.

Warm, muggy and breezy night with partly cloudy skies a low of 76.

Quiet weather for the next days with hot and humid conditions, highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

A slight chance of showers and storm are possible Saturday night into Sunday .

Have a great day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Main Event Laredo location
Laredo Police investigating alleged attempted kidnapping at local restaurant arcade
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in north Laredo, police say
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in north Laredo, police say
Accident reported on Seymour Avenue
Accident reported on Seymour Avenue
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of vehicle burglary
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of vehicle burglary
Webb County Sheriff’s Office investigating man’s death

Latest News

Warm to hot
Warm to hot
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
A Little Hotter, Slight Weekend Shower Chance
Sunny, hot and humid.
It’s gonna feel like an oven out there