Warm to hot

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning warm and partly sunny in the 70s with temps going up in the afternoon.

Today partly to mostly sunny and humid , by 1pm temperatures are expected to be in the 90s.

Warm, muggy and breezy night with partly cloudy skies a low of 76.

Quiet weather for the next days with hot and humid conditions, highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

A slight chance of showers and storm are possible Saturday night into Sunday .

Have a great day.

