Blazing day

Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning cloudy ,gloomy and humid a temp in the 70s than hot in the afternoon.
Today mostly cloudy to partly sunny a high near 96 feeling like 102.
Mostly cloudy tonight and muggy a low near 75 with breezy conditions gust as high as 23mph.
Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible this weekend .
Also If a storm develops it could produce periods of heavy rain.
Quiet weather for next week with highs remaining in the 90s and lows in the 70s .
Have a great day
