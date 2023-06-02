Shop Local
Blazing day

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning cloudy ,gloomy and humid a temp in the 70s than hot in the afternoon.

Today mostly cloudy to partly sunny a high near 96 feeling like 102.

Mostly cloudy tonight and muggy a low near 75 with breezy conditions gust as high as 23mph.

Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible this weekend .

Also If a storm develops it could produce periods of heavy rain.

Quiet weather for next week with highs remaining in the 90s and lows in the 70s .

Have a great day

