Burned body identified as missing woman

A burned body found Thursday night has been identified as a missing woman. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – An Alabama woman’s burned body was found Thursday night after she did not return home from a Facebook Marketplace meetup, according to police.

Birmingham police said 31-year-old Jermiera Ivory Fowler was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Fowler’s burned body was found Thursday.

Authorities said Fowler had been shot to death and then set on fire.

No arrests have been made.

Editor’s note: It was reported earlier that the woman told her family she was going to make a Facebook Marketplace purchase before disappearing. That information has since been retracted as authorities said they no longer believe it’s accurate.

