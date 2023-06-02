Shop Local
Cigarroa High School Band to hold 5K Run

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - While summer vacation is officially underway for many Laredo students, a local high school is thinking of ways to generate funds for one of its school programs.

The Cigarroa High School Band is inviting the community to get active during its 5K Fun Run and Walk this Saturday.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 3 at 8 a.m. at Slaughter Park.

There will be live music and medals for those who complete the run.

The cost is $20 per participant.

All of the proceeds will go to the Cigarroa Band, so they can purchase equipment as well as funds for trips out of town.

