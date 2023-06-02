City of Laredo discusses 30-million dollar bond proposal for several projects

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A 30-million-dollar bond proposal was discussed for several City of Laredo projects.

During this week’s special city council meeting, members discussed the potential bonds that would target projects involving upgrades to the solid waste department, public transportation such as El Metro, the Laredo Airport, and our international bridges.

Although nothing has been prioritized, or set in stone, discussions began at the special called meeting.

A large focus was spent on members discussing funding transit needs for the city.

District Three Councilmember Melissa Cigarroa said, in order for El Metro to have more income, they need more riders.

“In order to have more riders, you need to have better routes, and in order to have better routes, you need to have investment that will come from what the riders pay and bond programs like this. So it is always a balancing act, it happens in many cities,” said Cigarroa.

Laredo City Manager Joe Neeb said that if these bonds are approved, it would take the city 20 years to pay it off.

