City of Laredo unveils new mural at Father McNaboe Park

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A Laredo park received its wings to welcome its colorful guests.

The new mural at Father McNaboe Park pays tribute to Laredo’s reputation as the birdiest corridor in North America.

Many of the bird species splashed on the mural walls call the park home.

The new project was made with the intention of highlighting the area’s beauty and place in the environment.

District Seven Councilmember Vanessa Perez said they wanted to set it up at a location where most parkgoers will be able to see.

“If you’re walking the trail, you’ll pass by this artwork and you’ll pass by all of it. That was the idea--like where was it most visible and also bring life to parts of the park that people didn’t realize or notice as something to appreciate”, said Perez.

