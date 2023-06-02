Shop Local
‘It Ends With Us’ movie set photos, Bachelor Nation & Taylor Swift latest + The Kardashians season 3 & Vanderpump Rules Finale/Reunion recaps

By Brenda Camacho and Yocelin Gallardo
Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The girls are back after a two-week hiatus and ready to talk entertainment! In this week’s episode, they will burn through some of the headlines going into the weekend (8:49-27:57) and deep dive into topics like the ‘It Ends With Us’ movie set photos (27:57-33:58), Bachelor Nation latest (33:58-41:29) and Taylor Swift latest (41:29-53:20). Plus, catch their recap of the latest episodes of The Kardashians season 3 (53:20-57:50) and The Vanderpump Rules finale and reunion episode 1 & 2 (57:50-1:08:14).

