Last concert in the park taking place this Saturday!

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - For the second time, the City of Laredo is inviting the community to get lost in the sounds of rock and roll and drift away this weekend.

The event was initially scheduled two weeks ago; however, Mother Nature had other plans.

Two local bands Voodoo Vibe and Fusion will take the stage this Saturday, June, 3 over at the Haynes Rec. Center at 2102 Clark’s Crossing Drive.

This week’s theme is oldies of the rock n’ roll variety.

Eddie Millan from the parks department encourages residents to come out with lawn chairs, blankets, and their food and snacks.

The event is free and open to the public.

