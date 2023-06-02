Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Last concert in the park taking place this Saturday!

Last concert in the park taking place this Saturday!
Last concert in the park taking place this Saturday!(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - For the second time, the City of Laredo is inviting the community to get lost in the sounds of rock and roll and drift away this weekend.

The event was initially scheduled two weeks ago; however, Mother Nature had other plans.

Two local bands Voodoo Vibe and Fusion will take the stage this Saturday, June, 3 over at the Haynes Rec. Center at 2102 Clark’s Crossing Drive.

This week’s theme is oldies of the rock n’ roll variety.

Eddie Millan from the parks department encourages residents to come out with lawn chairs, blankets, and their food and snacks.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedro Meza
Mother continues to seek answers 10 months after her son died in Laredo
Leave work early on National Leave the Office Early Day!
Leave work early on National Leave the Office Early Day!
Traffic temporarily halted at Laredo port of entry
Laredo Bridge temporarily closed Thursday evening for a drill
CBP officers arrest homicide fugitive at Laredo Bridge
CBP officers arrest homicide fugitive at Laredo Bridge
Dallas Elite Coach trying to bring new attitude to Laredo
Dallas Elite Coach trying to bring new attitude to Laredo

Latest News

Last concert in the park taking place this Saturday!
City of Laredo unveils new mural at Father McNaboe Park
City of Laredo unveils new mural at Father McNaboe Park
City of Laredo unveils new mural at Father McNaboe Park
City of Laredo discusses 30-million dollar bond proposal for several projects