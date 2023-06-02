Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Leave work early on National Leave the Office Early Day!

By CNN
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Your supervisor may not like it, but today is National Leave the Office Early Day!

Observed every June second on a weekday, the day reminds hard-working Americans to take a little time for themselves.

About one third of Americans work more than 40 hours a week and with today’s economy, many people are working two jobs or more, logging 60 to 80 hours per week.

National Leave the Office Early Day was started by an employee productivity specialist, whose goal was to remind people to take some time for themselves and work towards finding the right balance between working to live versus living to work.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedro Meza
Mother continues to seek answers 10 months after her son died in Laredo
Traffic temporarily halted at Laredo port of entry
Laredo Bridge temporarily closed Thursday evening for a drill
Dallas Elite Coach trying to bring new attitude to Laredo
Dallas Elite Coach trying to bring new attitude to Laredo
DPS human smuggling bust
Man arrested for alleged human smuggling attempt
CBP officers arrest homicide fugitive at Laredo Bridge
CBP officers arrest homicide fugitive at Laredo Bridge

Latest News

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet, Tuesday,...
Justice Department says it won’t charge Pence over handling of classified documents
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, center, second gentleman Doug Emhoff,...
Macron to award top U.S. general France’s highest honors
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in...
Deal approved, Biden will address budget, debt agreement from Oval Office Friday evening
An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Rescuers at site of Iowa building collapse complete search for survivors, move on to recovery
FILE - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves to receive Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa...
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited to address Congress