Leave work early on National Leave the Office Early Day!

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Your supervisor may not like it, but today is National Leave the Office Early Day!

Observed every June second on a weekday, the day reminds hard-working Americans to take a little time for themselves.

About one third of Americans work more than 40 hours a week and with today’s economy, many people are working two jobs or more, logging 60 to 80 hours per week.

National Leave the Office Early Day was started by an employee productivity specialist, whose goal was to remind people to take some time for themselves and work towards finding the right balance between working to live versus living to work.

