LRD The Company to hold Women in Music Summer Dance & Music Festival

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Laredo group is showcasing some of its dance moves this Saturday, and they are inviting the community to join in on the fun.

LRD, the Company will be hosting its Women in Music Summer Dance & Music Festival.

The group that was created in 2022 that specializes in the art of hip hop dance.

The dancers practice choreographed dance movements and take part in competitions across Texas.

Clarissa Lara, and Christina Garcia, two of the members of the group, hope this event sparks interest in our community.

“Within this festival that we are going to be having, we want for more people to know about LRD the company and to know that we are united,” said Lara. “We want to bring in as many people as possible to grow within dance, we want dance to be a bigger thing here in Laredo, especially for it being such a small city.”

Again the event is this Saturday at the event center at the Outlet Shoppes of Laredo next to H&M.

There will be plenty of performances, food vendors, and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

The cost of entry is $10.

