Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Man wakes up to learn he became millionaire overnight

Kendrek Mallory won $1 million in the Virginia Lottery's Cash4Life May 15 drawing.
Kendrek Mallory won $1 million in the Virginia Lottery's Cash4Life May 15 drawing.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A man in Virginia woke up in the middle of the night and saw communication from the lottery saying he had won $1 million.

After that, there was no going back to sleep for Kendrek Mallory, of Virginia Beach.

Mallory bought a ticket for the Virginia Lottery’s Cash4Life® May 15 drawing on his personal device and matched the first five winning numbers.

“It’s unbelievable!” he told Virginia Lottery officials.

Mallory was given the choice of either $1,000 every week for the rest of his life or a one-time cash option of $1 million. He chose the cash option.

Cash4Life® is played in Virginia, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedro Meza
Mother continues to seek answers 10 months after her son died in Laredo
DPS human smuggling bust
Man arrested for alleged human smuggling attempt
Traffic temporarily halted at Laredo port of entry
Video shows traffic halted at Laredo bridge
Dallas Elite Coach trying to bring new attitude to Laredo
Dallas Elite Coach trying to bring new attitude to Laredo
Motorcycle crash
Man taken to hospital after motorcycle accident on I-35

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls Russia's war in Ukraine a "strategic failure" during a...
Blinken says no Ukraine cease-fire without peace deal that includes Russia’s withdrawal
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet, Tuesday,...
Justice Department says it won’t charge Pence over handling of classified documents
FILE - Democratic members of Congress join representatives of the Retail, Wholesale and...
Amazon union organizer in Alabama who testified before Senate committee is terminated
Luis Joaquín Méndez Ruíz, a Jalisco prosecutor, said they found the human remains inside bags...
Police find 45 bags containing human remains in Mexico