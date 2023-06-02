Shop Local
Mexican authorities find 45 bags of human remains in suburb of Guadalajara

By CNN
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GUADALAJARA, MX (CNN) - Forty-five bags containing human remains with characteristics matching seven missing call center staffers has been discovered in a suburb of Guadalajara, according to the state prosecutor’s office in Jalisco.

The office investigating the deaths said it has preliminary information that the body parts matched the physical characteristics of some of the missing employees of the call center.

Seven call center employees were reported missing between May 20 and 22 in the metropolitan area of Guadalajara.

Forensic experts have yet to determine the number of victims and their identities.

Leave work early on National Leave the Office Early Day!
CBP officers arrest homicide fugitive at Laredo Bridge
Dallas Elite Coach trying to bring new attitude to Laredo

Mexican Officials say Bridge One was closed due to issues with Russian migrants
