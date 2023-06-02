Mexican authorities find 45 bags of human remains in suburb of Guadalajara

GUADALAJARA, MX (CNN) - Forty-five bags containing human remains with characteristics matching seven missing call center staffers has been discovered in a suburb of Guadalajara, according to the state prosecutor’s office in Jalisco.

The office investigating the deaths said it has preliminary information that the body parts matched the physical characteristics of some of the missing employees of the call center.

Seven call center employees were reported missing between May 20 and 22 in the metropolitan area of Guadalajara.

Forensic experts have yet to determine the number of victims and their identities.

