Mexican Officials say Bridge One was closed due to issues with Russian migrants

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo port of entry was closed to the traveling public for nearly two hours Thursday.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officials were conducing a drill which caused the temporary closure of the Gateway to the America’s Bridge; however, Nuevo Laredo officials are reporting otherwise.

Mexican authorities claim Russian migrants were trying to cross into the U.S. without the proper or correct documentation.

Although U.S. officials have not commented on the matter, Mexican authorities say it was 19 Russian migrants among them were children.

