Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Mexican Officials say Bridge One was closed due to issues with Russian migrants

By Alex Cano
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo port of entry was closed to the traveling public for nearly two hours Thursday.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officials were conducing a drill which caused the temporary closure of the Gateway to the America’s Bridge; however, Nuevo Laredo officials are reporting otherwise.

Mexican authorities claim Russian migrants were trying to cross into the U.S. without the proper or correct documentation.

Although U.S. officials have not commented on the matter, Mexican authorities say it was 19 Russian migrants among them were children.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedro Meza
Mother continues to seek answers 10 months after her son died in Laredo
Leave work early on National Leave the Office Early Day!
Leave work early on National Leave the Office Early Day!
Traffic temporarily halted at Laredo port of entry
Laredo Bridge temporarily closed Thursday evening for a drill
CBP officers arrest homicide fugitive at Laredo Bridge
CBP officers arrest homicide fugitive at Laredo Bridge
Dallas Elite Coach trying to bring new attitude to Laredo
Dallas Elite Coach trying to bring new attitude to Laredo

Latest News

Mexican Officials say Bridge One was closed due to issues with Russian migrants
Mexican authorities find 45 bags of human remains in suburb of Guadalajara
Mexican authorities find 45 bags of human remains in suburb of Guadalajara
LRD to promote hip hop dance in Laredo
LRD The Company to hold Women in Music Summer Dance & Music Festival
Cigarroa High School Band to hold 5K Run
Cigarroa High School Band to hold 5K Run