Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Police: Video shows suspect abandon toddler he found in stolen SUV

Police in Florida said they're looking for a suspect who stole a vehicle with a toddler inside. (HOLLY HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT, VOLUSIA SHERIFF'S OFFICE, CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – Police in Florida said they’re looking for a suspect who stole an SUV with a sleeping toddler inside.

Surveillance video from Thursday shows the suspect dropping the 2-year-old child off on the side of the road in an alleyway a short time later.

The vehicle was stolen from a driveway in Holly Hill, just north of Daytona Beach.

According to police, the child’s mother said she pulled into the driveway of a relative’s house and ran inside to grab something.

While she was inside, the suspect walked across the street, got into the SUV – a red Volkswagen Tiguan with a Florida license plate – and drove off with the child in the back seat.

Police said a good Samaritan found the child and called 911.

The toddler was not harmed and was reunited with his parents a short time later.

Police said the suspect is believed to be a “young male between the ages of 15 to 20 years old.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedro Meza
Mother continues to seek answers 10 months after her son died in Laredo
Traffic temporarily halted at Laredo port of entry
Laredo Bridge temporarily closed Thursday evening for a drill
Dallas Elite Coach trying to bring new attitude to Laredo
Dallas Elite Coach trying to bring new attitude to Laredo
DPS human smuggling bust
Man arrested for alleged human smuggling attempt
CBP officers arrest homicide fugitive at Laredo Bridge
CBP officers arrest homicide fugitive at Laredo Bridge

Latest News

The cause of the derailment was being investigated.
Passenger trains derail in India, killing at least 50, trapping many others
An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Rescuers at site of Iowa building collapse complete search for survivors, move on to recovery
The new Fort Liberty sign is displayed outside the base on Friday, June 2, 2023 in Fort...
Fort Bragg drops Confederate namesake for Fort Liberty, part of US Army base rebranding
FILE - Chase Bank ATMs are shown, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in New York. Customers of Chase’s...
Bug in Chase Bank online banking causing double transactions, fees