Rio Grande International Study Center invites community to annual mixer

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - If you want to know about the projects that help the ecosystem, a meet and greet session with members of the Rio Grande International Study Center is taking place this weekend.

This Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the nonprofit will hold its annual meeting to discuss some of their upcoming projects such as the Rio Grande conservation, the ethylene oxide emission issues, and the no border wall initiative.

Lucia Macias, from RGISC said this event will help Laredoans get a better understanding of the group’s efforts to preserve our environment.

“Anybody that is sort of interested and are like minded individuals worried about the environment in helping with climate change and we give them a presentation about RGISC about the efforts to fight climate change and environmental issues that affect our community and they get to meet the RGISC team, on what we are working on and meet other people that feel the same way and will want to do something,” said Macias.

The meet and greet is open to the public.

It will take place at the City of Laredo Water Museum located at 2702 Anna Ave.

Refreshments will be provided, and you’ll be able to win some prizes.

