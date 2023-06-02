Rio Grande International Study Center responds to Laredo’s river road project agreement

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Earlier this week during a special city council meeting, members tabled the river road project again.

Laredo City Manager Joseph Neeb discussed some of the many terms and agreements they had requested from U.S. Customs and Border Protection; one of which was that the river road project would not cause harm to our environment.

Now officials with the Rio Grande International Study Center or RGISC say that despite being against the project in its initial stage, officials with the nonprofit are in favor of the changes in the agreement.

“We wanted to make sure that the city maintains control of the of its public lands and that we protect the public’s interests, so that in the future if there are projects like the Binational River Conservation Project or other recreational or social things that those things take equal priority and that was very, very important”, said Tricia Cortez with RGISC. “I think that we are going to be able to find compromise with that.”

The topic is set to be discussed once more during a Laredo council meeting on June 19.

