Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Rio Grande International Study Center responds to Laredo’s river road project agreement

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Earlier this week during a special city council meeting, members tabled the river road project again.

Laredo City Manager Joseph Neeb discussed some of the many terms and agreements they had requested from U.S. Customs and Border Protection; one of which was that the river road project would not cause harm to our environment.

Now officials with the Rio Grande International Study Center or RGISC say that despite being against the project in its initial stage, officials with the nonprofit are in favor of the changes in the agreement.

“We wanted to make sure that the city maintains control of the of its public lands and that we protect the public’s interests, so that in the future if there are projects like the Binational River Conservation Project or other recreational or social things that those things take equal priority and that was very, very important”, said Tricia Cortez with RGISC. “I think that we are going to be able to find compromise with that.”

The topic is set to be discussed once more during a Laredo council meeting on June 19.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedro Meza
Mother continues to seek answers 10 months after her son died in Laredo
Leave work early on National Leave the Office Early Day!
Leave work early on National Leave the Office Early Day!
Traffic temporarily halted at Laredo port of entry
Laredo Bridge temporarily closed Thursday evening for a drill
CBP officers arrest homicide fugitive at Laredo Bridge
CBP officers arrest homicide fugitive at Laredo Bridge
Dallas Elite Coach trying to bring new attitude to Laredo
Dallas Elite Coach trying to bring new attitude to Laredo

Latest News

Rio Grande International Study Center invites community to annual mixer
UISD and Powell Watson Motors reward Teachers of the Year
Rio Grande International Study Center invites community to annual mixer
Rio Grande International Study Center invites community to annual mixer
Texas bill would let prosecutors pursue murder charges in some fentanyl deaths
Rio Grande International Study Center responds to Laredo’s river road project agreement