UISD and Powell Watson Motors reward Teachers of the Year

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A couple of well-deserving UISD educators will be rolling around town in a vehicle of their choice throughout the year!

Every year UISD names two teachers of the year, one from the elementary school and one from its secondary schools.

This year, Joshua Llamas an LBJ teacher and Gabriela Vasquez de Lara, a fifth-grade teacher at Fasken Elementary were named UISD’s Teachers of the Year and rewarded for their dedication.

Powell Watson Motors and UISD have teamed up to allow educators to drive a new vehicle for three months until they get to exchange it for another vehicle.

Mr. Llamas says he owes his dedication to teaching to his former teachers who helped inspire him.

“It actually has to do a lot with former educators; teachers that I am now working with actually that inspired me when I was in middle school and in high school,” said Llamas. “That’s when I decided I wanted to be a teacher and so doing everything that they taught me, that they taught us and continuing that tradition in my own classroom is just an amazing feeling. I encourage everybody who wants to be a teacher for them to do it, it’s a rewarding profession.”

Mr. Yamas will be driving a Toyota Tundra; meanwhile Ms. Vasquez de Lara will be riding around in a Mercedes Benz for an entire year.

Congratulations to both teachers on a job well done!

