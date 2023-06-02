Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

UISD and Powell Watson Motors reward Teachers of the Year

Joshua Llamas an LBJ teacher and Gabriela Vasquez de Lara, a fifth-grade teacher at Fasken...
Joshua Llamas an LBJ teacher and Gabriela Vasquez de Lara, a fifth-grade teacher at Fasken Elementary(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A couple of well-deserving UISD educators will be rolling around town in a vehicle of their choice throughout the year!

Every year UISD names two teachers of the year, one from the elementary school and one from its secondary schools.

This year, Joshua Llamas an LBJ teacher and Gabriela Vasquez de Lara, a fifth-grade teacher at Fasken Elementary were named UISD’s Teachers of the Year and rewarded for their dedication.

Powell Watson Motors and UISD have teamed up to allow educators to drive a new vehicle for three months until they get to exchange it for another vehicle.

Mr. Llamas says he owes his dedication to teaching to his former teachers who helped inspire him.

“It actually has to do a lot with former educators; teachers that I am now working with actually that inspired me when I was in middle school and in high school,” said Llamas. “That’s when I decided I wanted to be a teacher and so doing everything that they taught me, that they taught us and continuing that tradition in my own classroom is just an amazing feeling. I encourage everybody who wants to be a teacher for them to do it, it’s a rewarding profession.”

Mr. Yamas will be driving a Toyota Tundra; meanwhile Ms. Vasquez de Lara will be riding around in a Mercedes Benz for an entire year.

Congratulations to both teachers on a job well done!

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedro Meza
Mother continues to seek answers 10 months after her son died in Laredo
Leave work early on National Leave the Office Early Day!
Leave work early on National Leave the Office Early Day!
Traffic temporarily halted at Laredo port of entry
Laredo Bridge temporarily closed Thursday evening for a drill
CBP officers arrest homicide fugitive at Laredo Bridge
CBP officers arrest homicide fugitive at Laredo Bridge
Dallas Elite Coach trying to bring new attitude to Laredo
Dallas Elite Coach trying to bring new attitude to Laredo

Latest News

Texas bill would let prosecutors pursue murder charges in some fentanyl deaths
Texas bill would let prosecutors pursue murder charges in some fentanyl deaths
Last concert in the park taking place this Saturday!
Last concert in the park taking place this Saturday!
Last concert in the park taking place this Saturday!
City of Laredo unveils new mural at Father McNaboe Park