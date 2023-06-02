Shop Local
Woman charged with DUI after crashing into police patrol car

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It was a heart-stopping moment for a Laredo Airport Police Officer and her K-9 after their unit was rear-ended while assisting during a traffic stop.

The incident happened on Friday at around 2 a.m. when officers were assisting with a traffic stop on Loop 20 near FedEx.

Police say that a car driven by Jessica Sofia Ramirez, 22, crashed into the back of the patrol unit, causing significant damage to both vehicles.

During questioning, officers detected signs of intoxication on Ramirez, leading them to arrest her for driving under the influence.

The Laredo International Airport Chief of Police Francisco Javier De Hoyos gave an update on the officers involved.

“Luckily, the K-9 was not injured nor was the officer. The officer was already outside of her unit. The K-9 was checked. The k9 is fine as well”, said De Hoyos.

It was also revealed that Ramírez had a pending warrant for parole violation issued by authorities in Bexar County.

