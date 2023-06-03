Shop Local
Laredo Police launch death investigation after woman found with injuries ‘Consistent with exiting a moving car’

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has launched a death investigation after a 48-year-old woman was found with severe injuries in south Laredo.

The incident happened on Saturday at around 3 a.m. when officers received a call about a woman who was severely injured at the 100 block of Highway 83.

Authorities say her injuries were consistent with exiting out of a moving vehicle.

The woman was taken to LMC in critical condition where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The car remained at the scene and the driver was detained.

The investigation remains ongoing.

