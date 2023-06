LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A woman is injured following a stabbing in south Laredo.

The incident happened at around 3 p.m. Saturday near the 3900 block of Guadalajara.

According to Laredo Police, the suspect fled the location and the woman is in stable condition.

The case remains under investigation.

