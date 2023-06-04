Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Shower Chances, Becoming Sunnier and Hot Late Week

By Richard Berler
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -We are under a warm moist airmass. The “cap” of warm air above which acts as a lid on clouds growing tall has weakened. Air lifted by daytime heating and near wind shift boundaries is freer to be buoyant to rise to form scattered tall shower and thundershower clouds. There are strong indications that hotter drier air will expand out of central Mexico by late week, bringing summer-like heat.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police launch death investigation after woman found with injuries ‘Consistent with...
Laredo Police launch death investigation after woman found with injuries ‘Consistent with exiting a moving car’
Woman stabbed in south Laredo
Woman charged with DUI after crashing into police patrol car
Woman charged with DUI after crashing into police patrol car
Mexican Officials say Bridge One was closed due to issues with Russian migrants
Mexican Officials say Bridge One was closed due to issues with Russian migrants
Traffic temporarily halted at Laredo port of entry
Laredo Bridge temporarily closed Thursday evening for a drill

Latest News

Mostly to partly cloudy with hot temps .
Blazing day
Blazing day
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Slight Shower Chance This Weekend
Test weather