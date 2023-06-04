Shower Chances, Becoming Sunnier and Hot Late Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -We are under a warm moist airmass. The “cap” of warm air above which acts as a lid on clouds growing tall has weakened. Air lifted by daytime heating and near wind shift boundaries is freer to be buoyant to rise to form scattered tall shower and thundershower clouds. There are strong indications that hotter drier air will expand out of central Mexico by late week, bringing summer-like heat.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.