Elderly woman allegedly stabbed by handyman, police say

LAREDO, TX(KGNS) - A 68-year-old woman is treated for stab wounds after an argument with her groundskeeper landed her in the hospital over the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday at around 3 p.m. after the victim attempted to seek help at a neighbor’s house.

The neighbor told police the victim had wounds to her arms, face, and head.

The suspect in the case was identified as Mario Maldonado, 49, who had left the scene in the victim’s car.

Later that afternoon, police located the car and the suspect.

He was charged with the assault and the victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

