FBI agents conduct court-authorized search at Webb County Sheriff’s Office building

WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - FBI officials were seen at the Webb County Sheriff’s Office building.

On Monday morning morning at around 9 a.m., federal officials were conducting what they said was a court authorized law enforcement activity on Victoria Street.

According to Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar, it has to do with Ricardo Rodriguez.

This comes roughly a month after Rodriguez turned himself into police for an alleged assault incident.

Due to the nature of the investigation, the sheriff’s office has been temporarily closed to the public until further notice.

