Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

FBI agents conduct court-authorized search at Webb County Sheriff’s Office building

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - FBI officials were seen at the Webb County Sheriff’s Office building.

On Monday morning morning at around 9 a.m., federal officials were conducting what they said was a court authorized law enforcement activity on Victoria Street.

According to Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar, it has to do with Ricardo Rodriguez.

This comes roughly a month after Rodriguez turned himself into police for an alleged assault incident.

Due to the nature of the investigation, the sheriff’s office has been temporarily closed to the public until further notice.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police launch death investigation after woman found with injuries ‘Consistent with...
Laredo Police launch death investigation after woman found with injuries ‘Consistent with exiting a moving car’
Woman stabbed in south Laredo
Woman charged with DUI after crashing into police patrol car
Woman charged with DUI after crashing into police patrol car
Traffic temporarily halted at Laredo port of entry
Laredo Bridge temporarily closed Thursday evening for a drill
Mexican Officials say Bridge One was closed due to issues with Russian migrants
Mexican Officials say Bridge One was closed due to issues with Russian migrants

Latest News

Teen in serious condition following auto-pedestrian accident on Sunday
Teen in serious condition following auto-pedestrian accident on Sunday
Teen in serious condition following auto-pedestrian accident on Sunday
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Shower Chances, Becoming Sunnier and Hot Late Week
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Sunday 7 Day Forecast