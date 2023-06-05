Laredo City Council to discuss designated zones for businesses that release toxic emissions

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Air quality continues to be a cause for concern for many residents in northwest Laredo, especially in the Mines Road area.

Back in 2021, KGNS News reported that Midwest Sterilization was releasing ethylene oxide near neighborhoods and schools located next to the company.

According to experts, these emissions could be dangerous to the environment as well as residents living in the area.

Since the report came out, community members and local nonprofit organizations have been very vocal about the issue.

Now Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino said a new proposal could allow businesses like Midwest Sterilization to stay away from the community.

Dr. Trevino said that thanks to some state regulations, it would allow companies that release toxic emissions to only operate in specific zones in the city which would keep these businesses away from the community.

The mayor said this will keep Laredoans safe and out of harm’s way.

“Before we didn’t have any say so on how much emissions they can put out, and they still don’t, that’s a state regulated thing, but we do have the ability to say that you have an overlay and other conditions to meet, if you are going to put a factory in one of these zones it cannot produce any toxic emissions into our environment”, said Dr. Trevino.

Officials from the Rio Grande International Study Center applauded the mayor’s initiative; however, they ask that if any future companies that emit any toxic emissions into the air and do not abide by the council’s new rules that they be penalized with a fine from the city.

