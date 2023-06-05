Man arrested, another at large for allegedly robbing eight-liner business

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A man is arrested, and another remains at large following a robbery at an eight-liner business over the weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday morning at the 9500 block of Mines Road.

Authorities say two armed men walked into the business and allegedly tied up the employee during the robbery and made off with the cash from the business.

Later that day, one of the culprits identified as Edgar Vicente Pulido Sevilla, 45, returned to the scene remorseful and said it was all a mistake.

Pulido Sevilla was charged with robbery and the second suspect identified as Jose Javier Hernandez, 33 remains at large.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

He is facing first degree felony charges for robbery.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800.

