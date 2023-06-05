Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Man charged with DWI following auto-pedestrian accident in south Laredo

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges after a woman was found on the side of the road with severe injuries in south Laredo over the weekend.

It happened on Saturday at around 3 a.m. when officers responded to a distress call regarding a woman injured at the 100-block of Highway 83.

The victim was identified as Sandra Leticia Pedraza, 47 who was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Preliminary reports from the police suggest that Pedraza’s injuries were consistent with someone who may have exited a moving vehicle.

Authorities also reveal that Pedraza was allegedly run over after exiting the moving vehicle.

Police said that the vehicle involved remained at the scene, and the driver, identified as Gerardo Delgado Jr., 32, was taken into custody.

Delgado has been charged with driving while intoxicated.

The investigation is still ongoing, pending further analysis of toxicology reports and an autopsy.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police launch death investigation after woman found with injuries ‘Consistent with...
Laredo Police launch death investigation after woman found with injuries ‘Consistent with exiting a moving car’
Woman stabbed in south Laredo
Woman charged with DUI after crashing into police patrol car
Woman charged with DUI after crashing into police patrol car
Traffic temporarily halted at Laredo port of entry
Laredo Bridge temporarily closed Thursday evening for a drill
Mexican Officials say Bridge One was closed due to issues with Russian migrants
Mexican Officials say Bridge One was closed due to issues with Russian migrants

Latest News

Man charged with DWI following auto-pedestrian accident in south Laredo
FBI agents conduct court-authorized search at Webb County Sheriff’s Office building
FBI agents conduct court-authorized search at Webb County Sheriff’s Office building
Teen in serious condition following auto-pedestrian accident on Sunday
Teen in serious condition following auto-pedestrian accident on Sunday
Teen in serious condition following auto-pedestrian accident on Sunday