Man charged with DWI following auto-pedestrian accident in south Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges after a woman was found on the side of the road with severe injuries in south Laredo over the weekend.

It happened on Saturday at around 3 a.m. when officers responded to a distress call regarding a woman injured at the 100-block of Highway 83.

The victim was identified as Sandra Leticia Pedraza, 47 who was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Preliminary reports from the police suggest that Pedraza’s injuries were consistent with someone who may have exited a moving vehicle.

Authorities also reveal that Pedraza was allegedly run over after exiting the moving vehicle.

Police said that the vehicle involved remained at the scene, and the driver, identified as Gerardo Delgado Jr., 32, was taken into custody.

Delgado has been charged with driving while intoxicated.

The investigation is still ongoing, pending further analysis of toxicology reports and an autopsy.

