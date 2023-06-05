Shop Local
Man discharges weapon in south Laredo neighborhood Monday morning

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Residents in south Laredo were awakened to the deafening sounds of gunshots early Monday morning.

Surveillance video captured the moment gunshots rang out near the 3600 block of Cuatro Vientos at around 6 a.m.

Laredo Police received a call from a 20-year-old woman who stated that a man known to her had allegedly threatened her and had a firearm.

The 24-year-old man left the house and allegedly discharged his weapon while a baby was inside the house.

Laredo Police arrived at the location and did not find any property damage or injuries at the scene.

The 24-year-old man had fled the scene before police arrived; however, he is expected to face charges.

