Shower Chance, Then a String of 100F Days

By Richard Berler
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The atmosphere remains moist with weak wind shift boundaries and the evening sea breeze arrival offering the chance of a scattered shower or thundershower. By Thursday, hotter drier air will arrive aloft from central Mexico with sunnier skies, and an extended streak of days topping 100F likely to begin on Friday.

