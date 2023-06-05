Teen in serious condition following auto-pedestrian accident on Sunday
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A teenager is fighting for his life after reportedly being hit by a vehicle over the weekend.
The accident happened on Sunday at around 4 a.m. when paramedics were called out to the corner of Dickinson Dr. and Whittier Dr. for an auto-pedestrian accident.
When crews arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy with multiple injuries.
He was taken to Doctors Hospital in serious condition.
