Teen in serious condition following auto-pedestrian accident on Sunday

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A teenager is fighting for his life after reportedly being hit by a vehicle over the weekend.

The accident happened on Sunday at around 4 a.m. when paramedics were called out to the corner of Dickinson Dr. and Whittier Dr. for an auto-pedestrian accident.

When crews arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy with multiple injuries.

He was taken to Doctors Hospital in serious condition.

Laredo Police launch death investigation after woman found with injuries ‘Consistent with exiting a moving car’
Woman charged with DUI after crashing into police patrol car
Mexican Officials say Bridge One was closed due to issues with Russian migrants

FBI agents conduct court-authorized search at Webb County Sheriff’s Office building
