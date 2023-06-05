Warm with a chance of rain

Shop Local
By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning clear skies and muggy in the upper 60s with rain chances continuing in the afternoon.

Today warm , mostly sunny with temps feeling like summer , expected to reach a high near 93 .

Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible around noon time ‚some spot will remain dry.

Tonight warm and humid a low near 72 with mostly clear skies.

Take your summer clothing out of the closet if you haven’t yet , by Thursday into the weekend highs in the 90s to triple digits with heat index values from 105-110.

Have a great day.

