Warm with a chance of rain

Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning clear skies and muggy in the upper 60s with rain chances continuing in the afternoon.
Today warm , mostly sunny with temps feeling like summer , expected to reach a high near 93 .
Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible around noon time ‚some spot will remain dry.
Tonight warm and humid a low near 72 with mostly clear skies.
Take your summer clothing out of the closet if you haven’t yet , by Thursday into the weekend highs in the 90s to triple digits with heat index values from 105-110.
