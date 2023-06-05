Webb and Zapata DA praises bill to increase jail time for fentanyl dealers

WEBB COUNT, TX. (KGNS) - In 2022, Webb County reported 40 drug overdose related deaths and so far, this year, the Laredo Police Department has reported 36 overdoses.

A new bill that could soon be signed into law could bring those statistics down and help district attorneys across the state punish those who break the law.

The bill states that fentanyl dealers who sell the drug could be charged with murder if someone they sold it to ends up dying after consumption.

Webb and Zapata County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz said this proposed law would create harsher penalties to those accused of disturbing the drug.

“It gives us a stronger statue to be hold these sellers and these distributors and these drug dealers responsible, so it is a big problem all over the United States and laredo is no exception. “Hopefully people do start opening up for discussions about the dangers of fentanyl,” said Alaniz.

The bill passed the senate floor to a 30 to one vote.

Where it is now sitting on the Texas Governor’s desk waiting to be signed.

