LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Another accident is reported on a busy Laredo intersection.

Laredo Police say the accident happened on Loop 20 and Havana at around 3:45 p.m.

No word on any injuries at the moment, but all traffic south of international and all north traffic from Shiloh will be closed to the traveling public.

