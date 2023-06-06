Shop Local
Bingo lovers will have a chance to play for a good cause

By Ruben Villarreal
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -The 2nd Annual Bingo Madness to benefit Mercy Clinic is taking place on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at the Casa Blanca Event Center located at 5064 E. Saunders St.

Doors open at 11:00 a.m. with 2 early bird games at 12 p.m. Ten more games will be played starting at 1 p.m. with specials in between.

Pre-sale tickets are $25, $30 the day of the event.

For more information contact Diana Rossell Granados at (956) 721-7408.

