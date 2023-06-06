Car accident reported on Seymour Avenue

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A car accident in central Laredo is causing road closures in the area.

The accident happened on North Seymour Avenue and East Lane Street at around 9 on Tuesday morning.

At least one car sustained heavy damage to the front of the vehicle as a result of the collision.

Laredo Police and Laredo Fire officials were seen assessing some of the damages and assisting those involved in the crash.

No word on any injuries at the moment.

