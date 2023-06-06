Disturbance reported at Hillside prompts heavy Laredo Police presence

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Heavy Laredo Police presence is reported at a neighborhood on Hillside.

Laredo Police have put up caution tape, closed off the area and were seen searching one of the houses at the 1200 block of Hillside.

Residents and drivers are advised to avoid the area until police are finished assessing the situation.

A neighbor who lives in the area, said she heard a loud bang in the morning and then moments later, several law enforcement officers arrived outside the house with weapons and tactical gear.

According to the witness, one person was seen taken into custody and another was seen taken on a stretcher.

Laredo Police officers were seen searching the property and the area for possible evidence.

At this time, Laredo Police have not confirmed whether a shooting took place.

