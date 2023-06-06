Itzel Flores makes history at Harmony

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a few weeks ago that Harmony made history with the first letter of intent signing to a university as they are sending off one of their own.

Itzel Flores is the Hawk that broke through the barrier signing on to run for cross country and track at Oklahoma Christian starting next fall.

This is the first time in the athletic department’s eight-year history to send off someone to a four-year school as Flores will now run at the division two level.

It’s not just with her legs where Flores excels, but in the classroom as well as being named the valedictorian of her senior class at harmony and when it came time to pick a school there were a few things that drew her to the Eagles up in Oklahoma.

“Their honors program is a really good program and it’s a Christian school which I really enjoyed coming from a Christian family and a Christian background and they have a really good pre-med program”, said Flores. One of the things that attracted me to the program is that they have a cadaver lab and I’ll get to open up a real human body and learn about the anatomy of that and just be ready for medical school.”

Best of luck to Flores as she runs for the Eagles while getting ready for medical school up at Oklahoma Christian.

