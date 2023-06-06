Keep your kids safe around water this summer

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Now that many City of Laredo pools are open, kids are ready to make a splash this summer but not ever kid is versed in the art of swimming.

In an effort to make sure that no life is lost while enjoying the water, many local lifeguards and parents are speaking out about the importance of learning how to swim.

With summer officially underway, pools are filling up with kids ready to soak up the sun.

Whether your child is splashing around for a few minutes or hours, many people agree safety is important.

According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, last year the state saw 76 drowning cases, many of which involved kids under the age of 10.

One of the victims included a five-year -old girl from Webb County.

So far this year, statistics show that 26 kids in Texas have died from downing; none of the reported deaths are from our area.

Lorena Reyes, a Laredo mother said it’s important that kids learn how to swim or at least have the proper safety devices on.

Lorena adds that an extra layer of protection is constant supervision.

“The first thing is for safety, so that they don’t drown because accidents can happen at any second and the second thing is for them to have a little fun. Even if you are there, children are very distracted and accidents can happen,” said Reyes.

According to the organization, Stop Drowning Now, in the U.S. roughly 4,000 people drown per year which translates to an average of 10 fatal a day.

Drowning is also the leading cause of unintentional injury-related death for children ages one to four.

Experts say it’s important to keep an eye on your kids when they are in the water, have their wear protective floatation devices or teach them how to swim.

