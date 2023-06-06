Laredo coffee and mural tour goes digital

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - You don’t have to work hard to find some of Laredo’s best sights and flavors.

It’s available at your fingertips.

The Laredo Convention and Visitors Bureau announced that their Laredo Coffee and Mural Tour is now on their mobile app.

Nearly sixty shops and landmarks are organized to help keep you busy this summer.

There are some things you can’t find anywhere else.

Local barista Valerie Gonzalez told KGNS about what makes Gloria’s coffee bar particularly unique. “It’s very traditional,” she said. “So for pastries we have conchas. Cafecitos we have chocalito abuelita, mazapan. We try to keep those traditional Mexican flavors that we grew up with.”

The new app is available for both Apple and Android devices.

You may also want to go on a few coffee runs throughout the week—the city’s visitor bureau is giving away a special gift for those that complete the tour at their office located at 101 Salinas Avenue.

